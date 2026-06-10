Swiss World Cup stars put on alert after team map reveals huge 'snake area' around training pitch

Switzerland's World Cup soccer team could face an unexpected obstacle during their training camp: snakes on the field.

A map posted by Switzerland's national team has added an unusual element to its World Cup camp in San Diego. A large area around the pitch was marked as a "snake area."

What happened?

Switzerland's official team account (@swissnatimen) shared an annotated image of its training base in Southern California, with a wide zone around the field labeled "snake area."

The team also spelled out the warning in the caption: "Watch out for the snakes." The affected area is shown in dark red stripes around much of the training ground.

According to The Sun, the San Diego Natural History Museum said the region has four species of venomous rattlesnakes. It identified Crotalus helleri (Southern Pacific rattlesnake) as the species most commonly seen in the area.

Switzerland is not the only team dealing with that kind of concern. Norway has also reportedly been warned about snakes at its training base in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Why does it matter?

Training often happens in areas where human-built facilities overlap with wild habitat, increasing the likelihood of encounters with wildlife.

That overlap extends well beyond sport. As development pushes deeper into natural spaces, people are more likely to come across snakes and other animals simply trying to survive in their shrinking habitat.

The safest outcome for both people and wildlife comes down to awareness, distance, and prevention. Letting wildlife be wild, and enjoying from a distance.

What are people saying?

For visitors, this may seem like a shock, but for the locals, this is just another Tuesday, as one Instagram commenter stated: "Welcome to California."

Another joked: "The snake is incarnated as a spy from another team."

Yet another person offered some advice, writing. "We love our snakes! The venomous snakes will let you know with a loud rattle if you get too close. Just don't put your hands or feet in holes in rocks where they like to sleep."

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