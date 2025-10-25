Officials pass unprecedented law impacting massive swaths of land: 'Not to be underestimated'

One South American country recently pledged to protect 90% of its forests, according to the Rainforest Trust.

Suriname is classified as a High Forest, Low Deforestation (HFLD) country thanks to its 93% forest cover and less than 0.2% deforestation, per the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Countries such as Peru, Panama, Zambia, and Guyana also share this distinction.

The country's rainforests are part of the Amazon, which spans nine countries but has faced a 27% increase in deforestation this year. To prevent such loss, Suriname's government made a historic pledge at the Global Citizen NOW session to protect at least 90% of its forest cover forever.

In addition, President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons will update the protected area's legislation, which also supports Indigenous landownership rights. Restructured laws also leave room to support safe ecotourism.

"The significance of this law is not to be underestimated. This legislation will form the cornerstone of conservation in Suriname for generations to come," John Goedschalk, CEO of Climate Change and Biodiversity Advisory Services, told Rainforest Trust.

Without polluting and extracting industries like mining, Suriname hosts some of the last pristine tropical spaces on the planet. As a result, thousands of species from lowland tapirs to harpy eagles thrive in its forests.

With so much untouched primary forest, it's one of only three countries acting as a carbon sink — meaning it soaks up more carbon than it produces while expelling oxygen. So, Suriname has a big role in the Amazon earning the nickname as the "lungs of the planet" and fighting against rising temperatures. Plus, the entire Amazon boasts countless medicinal plants the Western world relies on, such as cat's claw.

In other words, the South American country exemplifies the benefits of working together to protect a natural landscape, as others globally also make their mark.

For example, in nearby Chile, a local businessman who bought untouched land for development ended up selling to conservationists instead. One Scottish group acquired land from a rewilding firm to restore ecosystems and reverse housing/economic woes through community-owned housing.

Urban development of "20-minute neighborhoods" focusing on closer facilities, bike lanes, and public transportation helps cut down on driving, which also reduces noise pollution and the air pollution associated with tailpipe exhaust.

From Suriname's rainforest conservation to having more walkable spaces, local and global initiatives can lead to a cleaner and cooler future where all can breathe easier.

