Strongest storm on earth this year to unleash hell on remote US islands with 200 mph winds

There will be up to 20 inches of rainfall over the next few days in certain areas.

Far away from the U.S. mainland, the year's strongest tropical system is set to unleash devastating winds and rainfall on a chain of territories in the Western Pacific.

What's happening?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which is on a trajectory for the Northern Mariana Islands of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Sinlaku established itself as the most powerful storm Sunday with wind gusts reaching 220 mph and consistent winds of 180 mph. That is concerning news for the 50,000 American citizens who reside in the three unincorporated islands.

Models dictate that winds will drop to the 155-160 mph range when the system strikes the islands, per the Chronicle.

The storm isn't limited to wind or the islands. There will be up to 20 inches of rainfall over the next few days in certain areas, including nearby Guam, which is under its own tropical storm warning.

Why is Super Typhoon Sinlaku concerning?

As is the case with any extreme weather event, there is concern about both the safety of people and major disruptions to their livelihoods.

Saipan resident Glen Hunter elaborated on the challenges for the island and nearby ones to the Associated Press. According to Hunter, the island struggled to bounce back from Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018, and then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Things still aren't what they were before the two events, and Sinlaku could complicate things by knocking out running water and/or electricity for weeks or even months.

"We're remote, beautiful islands in the Pacific, which is a plus, but in times of recovery it becomes a massive negative to getting things into our damaged ports," Hunter told the AP.

As rising global temperatures intensify extreme weather, vulnerable areas are facing increasingly challenging storms that test emergency preparedness and disaster responses.

Storms can cause major damage to infrastructure and homes through flash flooding and landslides. They can also take a toll on the environment by contributing to erosion and overwhelming coastlines and reefs.

What's being done about Super Typhoon Sinlaku?

Shelters opened ahead of the storms. They can help protect residents who don't live in or can't take cover in concrete homes that are suited to withstand storms, per the AP.

The federal government is also primed to act after approving emergency disaster declarations Saturday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 100 staffers alongside members of other federal agencies to the islands.

That is despite a pause in funding and grants that threatens FEMA's disaster relief fund in the long term.

"We are ready to respond to this event," FEMA regional administrator Robert Fenton said.

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