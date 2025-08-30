Scientists raise red flags over invisible threat found in sunscreen: 'Raises significant concerns'

Sunscreen, while necessary as a skin protectant, has been shown to have an environmentally unfavorable impact.

University of Stirling scientists, led by Dr. Sabine Matallana-Surget, studied co-pollution in relation to plastics and sunscreen in the sea, as reported by Phys.org. What they found, shockingly, was that a chemical common to sunscreens could prolong the life of plastic in the water.

What's happening?

Phys.org reported that a certain chemical in many sunscreens, ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate (EHMC), potentially slows the degradation of plastics in bodies of water and helps biofilm, which has both benefits and detrimental effects, thrive.

EHMC in sunscreen suppresses aerobic degradation, which uses oxygen to break down materials faster than anaerobic degradation, according to a study posted on the Science Direct journal.

When this chemical comes off the skin and enters marine ecosystems, the University of Stirling believes that UV filters latch onto plastic pollution already caked in plastisphere, which are microbial communities that form on plastic litter rather than on rocks and wood.

Why are sunscreen's impacts on the plastisphere important?

The inclusion of these sunscreen-born chemicals in the plastisphere keeps plastic debris in the water for longer, as they become more resistant to breakdown from sunlight because EHMC blocks the sun, say the university scientists.

These plastispheres create biofilm for tiny ecosystems to thrive on and harbor bacteria like Pseudomonas, which stabilize these biofilms. However, some Pseudomonas are classified as opportunistic pathogens that can cause "serious infections," making them a hazard to human health.

Dr. Matallana-Surget said, per phys.org, "This impact (prolonged plastic life from EHMC), combined with the enrichment of potentially pathogenic bacteria, raises significant concerns for ecosystem stability and human health."

Not only this, but EHMC and other UV filters in sunscreen have been proven to pollute the world's already suffering coral reefs and other marine life, according to Coral Guardian.

What's being done about this?

While sunscreen exists to protect people from damage from solar radiation, certain components of it are hurting people and sea creatures.

A research piece published on the National Library of Medicine emphasized the need for further research to solve this problem, and for the cosmetic industry to dedicate itself to developing safe and viable skincare products.

Dr. Sabine Matallana-Surget of the University of Stirling is appealing to policymakers on the issue.

She said, per phys.org, "Targeted research and policy interventions are therefore urgently needed to mitigate these compounded ecological threats."

