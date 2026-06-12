Experts warn against buying adorable 'pet' that can grow to 200 pounds and live 150 years

"Thousands of them have been taken from the wild and [are] sold at reptile shows."

What might look like an easy-to-keep baby tortoise can turn into a far bigger responsibility than many people expect.

One Reddit discussion has highlighted how hatchlings of sulcata tortoises grow into enormous animals with exceptional lifespans, leaving unprepared owners unable to care for them and resulting in the abandonment of the animals.

That mismatch is hurting both the species and the communities left to deal with pets that can easily destroy yards and outlive their owners.

A Reddit user posted an image of a sulcata tortoise, also known as the African spurred tortoise, in the r/awwducational subreddit, explaining that these animals are too frequently being abandoned across the United States.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the post, "Thousands of them have been taken from the wild and [are] sold at reptile shows. However, people are unprepared for how massive these tortoises get, leading them to being frequently abandoned."

The user later pointed to an NPR story on the animals, explaining that the species can reach about 200 pounds, live roughly 150 years, and become aggressive diggers, "which, given they are the third largest species of tortoise, can make them difficult to stop once they've decided to start being destructive."

Dan Marchand, who founded the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, told NPR that "it doesn't take long before [sulcatas have] taken up your yard.

Marchand continued, "It's tearing up your garden. It's knocking over furniture… [But] If you do your homework and you're prepared for the size and what they can do to your yard and if you give them the right setup, they can be fantastic pets."

Importantly, though, when wild animals are taken from their natural habitats to meet demand for exotic pets, it puts additional pressure on already vulnerable species.

Because people often first encounter these tortoises when they are small, they may not realize the commitment can last longer than they do. Now, the sulcata tortoise is an endangered species, in part, due to overexploitation from the pet trade.

Adopting animals from a shelter is almost always a more manageable and humane choice than buying a wild or exotic species. If you already have an animal you can no longer care for, contacting a reputable rescue or specialist organization early is better than abandoning it.

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