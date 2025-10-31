Beachgoer shares video of disturbing sighting along shoreline: 'How have we not banned this?'

Traveling TikToker Chloe (@chloeconortravels) showed viewers disturbing material taking over an Albanian shoreline.

In the video, stunning views from a southern Albania Riviera trip have been eclipsed by trash. The small white pellets on the beach turn out to be bits of polystyrene foam, commonly known as styrofoam, that escaped from the chair cushions and bean bags.

"Styrofoam on the beach is nasty work," noted one commenter.

As the video pans, the styrofoam is alarmingly close to the water. "As soon as it rains, that will go in the ocean," Chloe remarks.

Another commenter expressed, "Borsch beaches are beautiful, but it's so sad. Albania has a massive trash problem."

From floating digital billboards to alarmingly high numbers of dead birds washing onshore, global beaches — not just ones in Albania — have become havens for problematic items. Sadly, the styrofoam highlighted by Chloe is one example of plastic trash taking over beaches.

However, styrofoam is especially problematic with its difficult recyclability. It can take over 500 years to break down, but it does break down into microplastics in the process, which are already in abundance in oceans. Since polystyrene foam can float, the plastic can easily travel far distances around the world, posing a threat to marine life.

As Chloe warned, "Fish are gonna think that's like food. Then, when you eat fish, you will be consuming that plastic too."

Styrene, a volatile colorless liquid that polystyrene/styrofoam is made from, has been "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen" from various studies. While UCLA Health states that polystyrene is safe for food use in solid foam, it can leach chemicals into food when heated.

"How have we not banned this type of plastic still?" Chloe wrote. There's no nationwide ban, but many states, including Virginia, Colorado, and Washington in the United States, have prohibited styrofoam food containers.

Kenya, Barbados, Canada, and the European Union also have restrictions, with Zimbabwe imposing steep fines for violations. While these international rules focus on food containers, they don't specify outlawing other uses, like cushion filling. However, several countries, cities, and businesses are fighting waste by banning single-use plastics.

Take local action by picking up your own beach trash and calling out litter when you see it, as Chloe did in her video. Educate yourself about greenwashing so you don't inadvertently support a company that doesn't live up to sustainability claims.

