Seabird eggs see drop in 'forever chemicals' after regulation

There's some rare and genuinely encouraging news in the fight against "forever chemicals" — also known as PFAS.

A new study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Applied Toxicology, found a steep drop in certain highly dangerous PFAS in Canadian seabird eggs when use of the chemicals fell, offering strong evidence that regulation can work.

Researchers followed PFAS levels in northern gannet eggs from the St. Lawrence Seaway basin over 55 years, using samples collected from Bonaventure Island, home to North America's largest northern gannet colony.

PFAS were the chemicals of interest due to several of their concerning properties. They have long been linked to cancer, thyroid disease, kidney problems, and weakened immune function, and because they do not readily break down, they can persist in water, soil, wildlife, and human bodies for many years.

What the scientists found was striking: Contamination rose fast starting in the 1960s, peaked around the late 1990s and early 2000s when PFAS use was highest, and then fell markedly after major regulatory and industry phaseouts began.

Specifically, in 2015, major players in the chemical industry, most notably 3M, had agreed with the Environmental Protection Agency that they would phase out the use of PFAS.

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The study concluded that "overall, the observed trends confirm the gradual effectiveness of management actions, while underlining the high environmental persistence of PFAS compounds."

That said, the study is not a reason to declare victory. As the Guardian reported, scientists cautioned that PFOS — a harmful type of PFAS — can still linger for decades in the environment and in animal bodies. They also warned that the industry has turned to newer, smaller chemicals that may still pose risks but are harder to track in wildlife.

Still, the main takeaway is a positive one. Stronger oversight can curb even the most persistent kinds of pollution, and cooperation among companies and governments is critical.

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