'Hero' stray dog dies protecting 30 kids from venomous cobra

"Kali saved the lives of our children and will remain immortal in our hearts."

In a touching tale, a stray dog in India has been celebrated as a village hero after she defended kindergarten children from a venomous cobra. Tragically, the brave dog lost her life due to injuries sustained during the encounter, as reported by The Times of India.

The event took place near Sri Jagannath Sishu Vidya Mandir in Dhirakula village, part of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The local community recognized the stray dog, named Kali, which frequently roamed near the school. On this particular day, she risked her safety to shield the children.

According to The Times, the serpent slithered dangerously close to the school, where 30 kindergarten children were sitting outside on a Monday morning. Noticing the immediate threat, Kali sprang into action, getting between the cobra and the kids.

The homeless dog fought valiantly as the snake struck her multiple times. Refusing to give up until the threat was neutralized, Kali kept fighting until the snake was dead. However, Kali had been bitten on the mouth during the struggle, and the serpent's venom was already coursing through her veins.

Kali collapsed following the struggle and later died from her wounds, but the news of Kali's heroism spread far and fast.

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One account on X posted, "The same village that once saw her as 'just a stray,' carried her as a hero. Because courage doesn't need a name. And love doesn't need a reason. She didn't belong to anyone… yet she protected everyone."

A crowd gathered for a farewell ceremony normally reserved for humans. Kali was wrapped in a white shroud, beautifully decorated with flowers and garlands, and was honored with a procession before her burial.

While the villagers mourned Kali's loss, they expressed gratitude for her bravery in safeguarding their children from the venomous threat.

"Kali saved the lives of our children and will remain immortal in our hearts," said one villager, according to NDTV.

For those living in areas with venomous snakes, it is essential to educate yourself and your children about the risks posed by these snakes and to approach such situations with care and responsibility.

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