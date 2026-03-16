Experts issue warning as catastrophic storm leaves tens of thousands without power in US: 'Very difficult for our crews to even get there'

Utility crews across Washington are working around the clock to restore power and clear debris.

An intense wind and rain storm battered parts of Washington state last week, knocking out power for tens of thousands and tragically causing at least one fatality, according to KUOW.

What's happening?

Experts recorded extreme conditions across Western Washington as the storm swept through the region. Wind gusts soared to 73 miles per hour at Snoqualmie Pass and a shocking 134 miles per hour at the Alpental ski area, according to meteorological reports on Facebook.

The winds brought down trees and power lines across the region, leaving utility crews scrambling to restore service while navigating blocked roads and dangerous conditions.

At the height of the storm Wednesday night, power outages affected over 120,000 residents. By Thursday morning, about 35,000 households were still without electricity.

The storm also caused tragic damage. In Snohomish County, a driver died after a tree fell onto their vehicle near Monroe, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

In Carnation, emergency responders spent roughly two hours rescuing someone trapped inside a trailer crushed by part of a 70-foot tree. The individual was later rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, reported East Side Fire and Rescue.

"The challenge is trying to get to some of these locations," said Andrew Padula, a spokesperson for Puget Sound Energy, per MyNorthwest. "There are still a lot of trees blocking roads, making it very difficult for our crews to even get there, assess, and start restoration efforts."

Why is this storm concerning?

Falling trees and damaged power lines can leave communities without electricity for hours or even days, severely disrupting businesses, transportation, and emergency services.

Extreme weather events are also becoming more volatile as rising global temperatures pump more moisture into the atmosphere, fueling stronger storms that can be harder to predict.

These disasters pose immediate threats to public safety, infrastructure, and local economies. Power outages can also put vulnerable communities at risk, particularly those who rely on electricity for medical equipment or temperature control.

What's being done about the storms?

Utility crews across Washington are working around the clock to restore power and clear debris so they can safely reach damaged infrastructure.

For residents, emergency preparedness is crucial. Keeping flashlights, backup batteries, and emergency supplies on hand can help households stay safe and resilient during unexpected power outages.

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