Stoat rushed to wildlife hospital after cat attack: 'Extremely avoidable'

"It is estimated over 200 million wild animals suffer from these attacks."

A heartbreaking Instagram post about a rescued stoat is drawing attention to a wildlife threat many people may not think about until it is too late.

By the time the stoat reached a wildlife hospital in the U.K. after a cat attack, its condition was so dire that survival seemed unlikely, according to Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid).

What happened?

At the hospital, WAF said the animal was "in extremely poor condition; weak, cold and in need of urgent care" after what it described as "a dangerous encounter with a cat" that left "severe puncture wounds to his neck."

WAF described the situation bluntly in the caption, writing, "He is unlikely to survive."

The rescue later added, "For this little stoat, his prognosis is tremendously guarded as he remains in urgent care."

The organization said cat-related incidents bring "a countless number of patients" to its doors each year and used the post to ask for donations to help care for vulnerable animals like this stoat.

Why does it matter?

Stoats are native predators that help shape local food webs, and injuries like these can send ripples through ecosystems already strained by habitat loss and human development.

WAF called the problem "extremely avoidable" and said that in the U.K., "it is estimated over 200 million wild animals suffer from these attacks."

Among the steps WAF highlighted was this advice: "Fitting cats with a breakaway collar and bell can provide birds and other small animals with an early warning."

Keeping cats indoors or supervising their outdoor time can also help protect pets from traffic, disease, and fights while reducing the toll on wildlife.

What are people saying?

Commenters were heartbroken, and several pointed directly to human responsibility.

One wrote, "I'm a crazy cat lady. I love cats. But I know how deplorable they are to the wildlife population. I keep my cats inside. Safe for both the wildlife and for them."

Another added, "This is so sad."

A third simply wrote, "Stay strong hope you survive little ones we love you."

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