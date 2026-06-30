Kentucky flooding leaves at least 4 dead, wipes out bridges, and sends rescuers racing before more rain

As of Sunday afternoon, 13 counties had declared states of emergency.

At least four people were killed in Kentucky this past weekend after flash flooding swamped houses, overtook roadways, and destroyed bridges, while rescue crews tried to reach people cut off by the water.

Search-and-rescue missions continued across Kentucky through Saturday as heavy rain overwhelmed communities statewide. CNN reported that Gov. Andy Beshear said the deaths included one in Jackson County and three in Madison County — among them were a man and a woman discovered in the basement of a flooded Richmond home.

As of Sunday afternoon, 13 counties — Bullitt, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Grayson, Jackson, Jessamine, Madison, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Spencer, and Wayne — had declared states of emergency.

Beshear also said at least 12 roads were inaccessible and that numerous bridges in places such as Jessamine County had been wiped out entirely. He added that some places saw six to seven inches of rain, with more expected later in the day.

Richmond saw some of the worst flooding. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe told CNN that major intersections were underwater while residents feared for neighbors whose homes were quickly filling with water.

Flooding like this can turn deadly within minutes. It can trap people inside homes, sweep away vehicles, cut off access to hospitals and emergency services, and leave entire neighborhoods isolated when roads and bridges fail.

The damage can also linger long after the rain ends. Families can lose cars, homes, personal belongings, and days or weeks of income. Floodwaters may contaminate drinking water, damage public infrastructure, and force expensive repairs that strain local budgets and small businesses alike.

As the atmosphere warms, it can hold more moisture, increasing the risk of intense downpours that overwhelm roads, drainage systems, and homes. Kentucky has experienced this kind of devastation before.

As CNN has reported, the state saw deadly flash floods earlier in 2025. The 2022 flooding disaster killed dozens of people.

To make more state resources available, Beshear declared a state of emergency. CNN reported that emergency management officials, Kentucky State Police, and swift-water rescue teams were responding to requests from local communities. Dozens of rescues had already been completed.

Local officials were also taking protective steps on the ground. In Bullitt County, that included precautionary evacuations near a dam. In Madison County, five search-and-rescue teams were operating as roads disappeared beneath floodwater.

Officials urged residents to stay off the roads if possible. Driving through floodwater is one of the fastest ways a storm can become fatal, especially after dark, when washed-out pavement and fast-moving water are harder to see.

People in flood-prone areas can also reduce their risk by keeping phones charged, monitoring local emergency alerts, moving valuables to higher ground, and checking on neighbors when it is safe to do so.

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