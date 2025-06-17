Expert issues warning over hidden dangers of deceptively beautiful flower: 'Spread throughout most of my area like wildfire'

Invasive plants are a significant issue across the United States. They cause substantial ecological damage and biodiversity loss. TikToker Andrew The Arborist (@andrew_the_arborist) is facing a similar battle while trying to eliminate star of Bethlehem.

"This plant has spread throughout most of my area like wildfire in recent years," Andrew says to kick off the video.

Star of Bethlehem is particularly infamous outside of its native range, which encompasses Europe, North Africa, and western Asia.

It primarily spreads through underground bulbs, each of which can produce up to seven additional bulbs, according to the Southern Illinois University.

The problem is significant despite the star of Bethlehem's aesthetic appeal. It produces pretty flowers that most people enjoy, though they do not realize the proverbial monster is in disguise. As time goes on, and the star of Bethlehem is left alone, it will spread with a voracious appetite, displacing native plants as it grows.

Depending on the region, native plant enthusiasts, looking to promote and enhance natural lawns, could easily confuse the star of Bethlehem with spring snowflakes, wild garlic, or snowdrops.

There are a lot of benefits in cultivating a natural lawn, like reduced resource consumption (especially water), lower maintenance, and lower water bills.

A single, disregarded star of Bethlehem can quickly ruin any such aspirations, driving away the native plants and the important pollinators they attract.

Losing pollinators is especially harmful, as they are the primary drivers of a healthy, biodiverse ecosystem. They are crucial to the carbon cycle, with plants absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

Our agricultural productivity and nutritional diversity depend on the little pollinators that keep the wheels spinning.

Fortunately, there's a growing awareness of the star of Bethlehem's destructive nature, thanks to social media and state agricultural or horticultural departments, like the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The comment section is a mixed bag of concern and appreciation for the clip. "I have been trying to get rid of these here in Rhode Island since 1993," was one frustrated response.

"My nemesis," another said. "They have taken over our entire property and spread through our neighbors yards."

Others were appreciative of Andrew's tips to get rid of them and looked for more answers.

"Do you have any suggestions on the best way to get rid of winter creeper?" one asked, to which Andrew responded: "I've only ever removed it by manually pulling / digging!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.