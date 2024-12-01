School announces indefinite closure after suffering extensive damage from devastating hurricane season: 'To go into that meeting was pretty jarring'

"When it's personal, at this level, with your kids, it's tough."

When parents at St. John Vianney Catholic School in St. Petersburg, Florida, gathered for a meeting on November 13, they received devastating news: their children's school would permanently close at the end of this academic year due to extensive hurricane damage, according to Bay News 9.

What happened?

Hurricane Helene struck the area on September 27, flooding the school and causing severe damage to critical systems including electrical, HVAC, and roofing.

Before repairs could begin, Hurricane Milton delivered another blow, making recovery financially impossible.

"To go into that meeting was pretty jarring," said parent Katie Johnson, capturing the shock felt by families.

Since September, students have been spread across three locations – Cathedral School of St. Jude, the Pastoral Center, and St. Pete Catholic High School – trying to maintain normalcy in their education.

Why are hurricane-related closures concerning?

While hurricanes have always been part of Florida life, scientists have found that warming temperatures are making these storms more intense and destructive. The back-to-back hurricanes that damaged St. John Vianney represent a pattern that's becoming more common: severe weather events are overwhelming our communities and limiting their ability to rebuild and recover.

When schools close because of weather damage, it affects not just buildings but the entire local area. "When it's personal, at this level, with your kids, it's tough," Johnson added, expressing the emotional toll on families now facing difficult decisions about their children's education.

What's being done about hurricane-related closures?

Communities are already stepping up to help. The Diocese of Saint Petersburg has arranged for St. John Vianney students to continue their education at Cathedral School of St. Jude next year, ensuring educational continuity. This kind of community cooperation shows how we can adapt to challenging circumstances.

More broadly, many Florida schools are now incorporating resilient design features in new construction and renovations, such as elevated electrical systems, reinforced roofing, and improved drainage infrastructure. These upgrades protect our schools and save money in the long run by preventing costly storm damage.

Supporting such forward-thinking infrastructure improvements in our local schools – whether through school board participation, voting, or community advocacy – is one way we can all help build a more resilient future for our children.



