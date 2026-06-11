Rescued squirrel bullied for its giant head leaves vets stunned when X-rays show he has 'two skulls'

"He is adorable. I am so glad he is getting treatment and is safe."

A rescue squirrel named Ein is attracting attention online after veterinarians discovered the cause of his unusually large head: what appears to be a second skull layered over the first.

Initially, Ein's rescuer and veterinarian suspected he had hydrocephalus, a condition caused by fluid buildup in the brain. But X-rays later revealed a far more unusual explanation for the squirrel's distinctive appearance.

What happened?

A permitted rescuer in Idaho took to Reddit to explain the situation in the r/squirrels subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I trapped him … after the owner of the house he was living at was concerned because his head was so large and the other squirrels were bullying him," the original poster said. The poster then took Ein to the veterinarian for treatment.

Ein was treated for suspected excess fluid in the brain. An initial procedure reduced the fluid in the animal's head by about 50%, but later X-rays revealed the second skull layer.

In the post, the rescuer wrote: "Ein has two skulls! He has a normal skull and a secondary layer which has contributed to his unique appearance!" The rescuer also said Ein will need medication for the rest of his life.

Why does it matter?

Ein's story also highlights why interacting with and trapping wildlife is usually best left to trained professionals.

Animals with significant deformities or medical conditions often face serious challenges surviving in the wild, and cases involving neurological symptoms, congenital abnormalities, or long-term medication needs require specialized veterinary care and licensed wildlife rehabilitation.

At the same time, rare cases like Ein's can help veterinarians and rescuers better understand animal development, survival, and treatment options.

His response to care and medication has provided a rare opportunity to learn more about how wildlife with unusual conditions can recover and adapt.

What are people saying?

Readers largely responded with disbelief to the X-ray findings and were stunned by the animal's appearance.

"That is fascinating! Glad you are able to help him," one user wrote.

"He is adorable. I am so glad he is getting treatment and is safe," another said.

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