'Martin's back': Squirrel returns to backyard feeder for his jelly fix on a windy day

A breezy backyard-feeding clip is giving TikTok viewers a quiet moment of calm — and a reminder that a little grape jelly can go a long way.

In a recent post from The Chip Corner (@thechirpcorner), a squirrel named Martin returns to a backyard feeder for what the creator calls his "jelly fix," charming thousands of viewers in the process.

The post shows him up close in a backyard feeder as the wind moves through the surrounding yard.

Despite the blustery conditions, Martin remains focused on his snack.

With the camera trained on the feeder, Martin spends the clip calmly eating grape jelly, creating a soothing viewing experience that has resonated with audiences online.

Backyard wildlife setups like this have become increasingly popular on social media. In this case, Martin's return visit appears to have made him a familiar face to followers.

Encounters like this can also encourage people to pay closer attention to the wildlife just outside their doors. Even common species play important roles in local ecosystems.

Backyard birdwatching can also be a low-cost way to support mental well-being. Quiet encounters with wildlife are often associated with stress relief.

For many viewers, the appeal of clips like this lies in their simplicity — a small, familiar animal going about its routine in an unhurried way, offering a brief pause from the pace of daily life.

Some also see it as inspiration to create more wildlife-friendly yards, whether by planting native trees or offering safe, occasional food sources.

Commenters were quick to respond to Martin's sweet tooth.

"Martin likes the sweet treats," one person wrote.

Others were curious about how to recreate the setup themselves.

"How do you put fruit and jam out without attracting a whole ant colony?" one viewer asked.

Another praised the cozy backyard setup, writing: "I love how all the feeder plates change. Where did you find them and the set up?"

At least one viewer was simply impressed by the squirrel's enthusiasm: "Damn, the Jelly is very popular into the forest little guy."

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