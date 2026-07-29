California squirrel attacks send Marin County neighbors to the ER and put community on alert

"It took a bite out of our fence and then jumped on Joe's head, biting his ear."

A string of reported squirrel attacks has left one Marin County neighborhood on edge, with several people ending up in the emergency room and residents now hesitant about going outdoors.

In Lucas Valley-Marinwood, just north of San Rafael, people living near Mount Diablo Circle and Mount Lassen Drive told CBS News Bay Area that an unusually aggressive squirrel has been approaching dangerously close to residents.

What happened?

Several neighbors told the outlet that the squirrel's behavior went far beyond the darting and scavenging most people typically associate with these animals.

Lucas Valley-Marinwood resident Marie Ayoob said her husband, Joe Ayoob, was attacked after he tried to protect himself from the squirrel with his hat.

Residents said the attacks didn't only affect the Ayoob family — another person was bitten when reportedly visiting a realtor's open house. After Joe Ayoob was hurt, his family took him for emergency treatment, where they later found out that other neighbors had been bitten as well.

The following day, the Ayoob family said they saw the same squirrel again and, according to CBS News Bay Area, it was acting pretty strange — the squirrel was tearing apart a mop while children watched nearby. Video of the moment reportedly captured adults warning the grandchildren to stay inside.

Officials said none of the injured people were treated for rabies. Wildlife experts also noted that squirrels very rarely carry rabies and that there are no known cases of a person in the United States contracting rabies from a squirrel. However, strange behavior from animals should always be treated as a cause for concern because of the deadliness of rabies and how important quick treatment is.

Why does it matter?

According to the Marin Humane Society, the squirrel's willingness to come so close to people may be tied to hand-feeding. Experts have warned that feeding wildlife and increasing overlap between people and animals can raise the chances of aggressive encounters, as explored in this BBC Future report.

Officials are also looking into the possibility that the animal may have been reacting defensively to protect a nearby nest. In that case, getting too close could be enough to trigger an attack since wild animals like squirrels can be protective of their young.

CBS News Bay Area also cited a recent UC Davis study that documented the first evidence of widespread carnivorous behavior among squirrels.

What's being done?

Warning signs are now being posted in the neighborhood by wildlife officials and the Marin Humane Society, after residents had already started putting up their own notices and reaching out for help.

The episode has also become a public reminder from officials not to hand-feed squirrels, since doing so can teach wild animals to connect people with food and make them less wary.

For the families involved, however, the danger felt immediate. As Marie Ayoob put it, "It took a bite out of our fence and then jumped on Joe's head, biting his ear. It then jumped down and attacked Joe on the leg."

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