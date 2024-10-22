First-of-its-kind study uncovers concerning shift in mating habits of aquatic species

"Our findings suggest that the stresses caused by fishing are … compromising territorial defense by fleeing."

New research reveals the impact fishing has on grouper mating behavior, according to a recent article from Lancaster University published in Phys.org. This first-of-its-kind study shows that fishing is disrupting the aquatic species' ability to reproduce.

What's happening?

Scientists at Lancaster University published research underscoring the negative impact fisheries have had on the squaretail grouper population.

Published in Biology Letters, the study highlights how fisheries target the spawning sites of squaretail grouper populations. As a result, male squaretails are continuously scared away from these sites when they go to mate.

By comparing the behavior of male squaretail grouper at both fished and unfished spawning sites, the researchers analyzed the fear response in the fish. They then compared their findings to data collected more than a decade ago to develop a more comprehensive look at the change in fish behavior.

"Our findings suggest that the stresses caused by fishing are making the fish more nervous and on guard," lead author of the study Dr. Rucha Karkarey said, per Phys.org. "In turn, this is reducing the opportunities for single male groupers to find a mate and reproduce because they are being more vigilant and compromising territorial defense by fleeing."

Why is the new study important?

The new study is a first look at how fisheries are targeting squaretail grouper spawning sites and the impact that has on the species' population. Since squaretail grouper gather at spawning sites for just a few days over the course of the entire year, this disruption could have more dramatic consequences on the species' reproduction cycle.

When the fish flee the spawning site, they have the chance of escaping the fisheries. However, they also lose a chance at mating, which reduces reproduction opportunities.

According to the report, "aggregation densities at studied fished sites have plummeted by 70% in a decade with fisheries targeting groupers all year round."

This could result in a domino effect that significantly disrupts our food supply, as prey and predators of the squaretail grouper would also be impacted by the change in population. The World Wildlife Fund reports more than three billion people globally depend on seafood as a major source of protein.

What's being done about the squaretail grouper population?

Scientists are continuing to study the impact of fisheries on squaretail groupers. As they gather more evidence, researchers can advocate for stricter regulations to protect the fish population from unsustainable fishery practices.

