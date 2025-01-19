Scientists notice worrying change in destructive pest: 'A degraded ecological community ... creates opportunities'

New research shows spotted lanternflies are staying active longer each year in American cities, where warmer temperatures help these colorful but destructive insects spread north into once-inhospitable areas, according to New York University researchers.

What's happening?

The insects first appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. Since then, they've moved across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast.

A recent study by the scientists analyzed nearly 20,000 citizen photos, finding the bugs now emerge earlier in spring and remain active later into fall. The warmer conditions in urban areas appear to support their extended life cycles.

Why are spotted lanternflies concerning?

The lengthening active period gives spotted lanternflies more time to reproduce and expand their territory. This hurts local plants and agriculture, threatening food production and native species.

The bugs have become common in major cities such as New York, where they arrived in 2020.

"Urban environments aren't very friendly to a lot of native species, so you have a degraded ecological community that creates opportunities for new species to come in," NYU biology professor Kristin Winchell said.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What's being done about spotted lanternflies?

There's encouraging news from states where the insects arrived first. After initial population booms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the numbers dropped sharply within 4-5 years. Native predators such as spiders, wasps, and birds learned to eat the lanternflies, bringing their numbers down naturally.

New York had its largest lanternfly population in 2022, but sightings dropped off this year, following the pattern experienced in other states. While the insects won't disappear completely, scientists predict we won't see massive swarms again. Cities can help by watching for signs that lanternflies are moving into new areas, allowing faster response times to limit their spread.

The public plays an important part, too. Thanks to the insects' distinctive markings, anyone can spot and report them through platforms including iNaturalist. These tools help researchers track population patterns and plan control measures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



