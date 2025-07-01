Police foil smugglers in possession of valuable 'whale vomit' — here's what you need to know

Three smugglers were caught with 5.7 kilograms (12.6 pounds) of ambergris in a village in Goa, India, according to Goa News Hub.

What's happening?

Police arrested three people who possessed ambergris, otherwise known as "whale vomit."

A rare substance produced only by a small percentage of sperm whales, ambergris forms in a whale's digestive system from their primary food source, squid. According to the U.K. Natural History Museum, it consists of the indigestible parts of a squid, like the beak. While some whales vomit it out immediately, others solidify it into one solid mass.

It's not known why they vomit it out; some experts theorize it's part of their excrement. In any case, it's highly valued — and illegal. In India, the possession and/or sale of ambergris is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and is punishable by imprisonment.

Why is this seizure important?

Since ambergris occasionally washes ashore, you might assume that no harm was done to whales.

However, sperm whales are an endangered species. It's very rare nowadays to find ambergris washed ashore or floating in the ocean. Most modern ambergris is acquired by hunting whales, per the Smithsonian.

This is part of a larger issue. People all around the world collect wild animals, alive or dead, as specimens. Researchers from the University of Miami recently found that thousands of endangered species were being sold online, with marine mammals' body parts at the top of the list.

Widespread trafficking like this puts already vulnerable species closer to extinction and threatens biodiversity. The World Health Organization reports that healthy ecosystems provide 75% of global freshwater resources.

If species continue to go extinct, human water resources, as well as access to clean food and air, will shrink exponentially.

What's being done about it?

Goa News Hub reported that police are further investigating the matter and believe the culprits may be linked to a national or global wildlife trafficking ring.



If you'd like to help on an individual level, consider donating to climate causes that are dedicated to rehabilitating wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.