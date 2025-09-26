Expert issues PSA about widely misunderstood animal species: 'A ... problem'

"The problems they cause can be managed."

Noel Preece, adjunct associate professor at James Cook University, has published a comprehensive study of the endangered spectacled flying fox.

His research was published in Wildlife Letters and highlighted the need to protect these Australia-native bats. While many people may view them as pests, Preece emphasized that the creatures are critical to the proliferation of the country's rainforests.

"The spectacled flying fox has a PR problem," Preece elaborated in the Conversation. "It can be seen as a noisy, smelly pest — especially when it roosts in urban areas. But this doesn't justify inaction."

Forest clearing and urbanization have caused habitat loss for the spectacled flying fox. This displaces the bats and leads them to communities where they can be a nuisance. They can eat up garden fruit, poop on homes, make noise, and cause disease. Their presence in urban areas should be a stark reminder of how human activity impacts wildlife, which has consequences for our cities.

The spectacled flying fox isn't just a pest, though. It is a crucial pollinator that spreads seeds and promotes biodiversity. However, its population has decreased by 75% over the past 20 years, according to Preece's study. Extreme heat caused by pollution in recent years has also put a strain on the species. The bats struggle to survive in such conditions.

There have been some initiatives in the past created to preserve the spectacled flying fox population. However, Preece noted that they have been neglected for years and have not kept up with the increasingly urgent issue. He said his paper is the first since 2011 to detail the current threats to the species.

Preece suggested some solutions for protecting the bats and mitigating their damage to communities. Local residents are urged not to harm or handle the bats, which can be dangerous for both humans and the animals. Instead, Preece urged people to protect property with certain furniture covers and trees with netting.

There are other community-led organizations taking local action to help the bats. Preece mentioned the Tolga Bat Hospital, which rescues and advocates for the spectacled flying fox.

"The spectacled flying fox urgently needs our help," Preece wrote in the Conversation. "The problems they cause can be managed, and their ecological value far outweighs the nuisance."

