Spain just logged its hottest April on record as heat surges before summer

Spain just recorded its hottest April since national records began, another stark sign that dangerous heat is arriving earlier in the year.

According to Spain's weather agency, AEMET, the country experienced its warmest April since recordkeeping began in 1961. Its average temperature in April reached 15.1 degrees Celsius, or 59.2 degrees Fahrenheit, BSS News reported.

This narrowly surpasses the previous April record set just three years ago, adding to growing concerns about rising average temperatures and worsening extreme weather.

The agency said April was 3.2 degrees Celsius (5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average, and six days during the month set daily heat records.

The unusually hot conditions came after Spain's wettest January and February in 47 years. Eleven major storms occurred in the country from late December to mid-February, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Then, as conditions shifted to dry and warm, several wildfires broke out in April, particularly in northern Spain.

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Heat arriving this early is a major warning sign.

Spain is already one of Europe's hottest and driest countries, and earlier warm spells can lengthen wildfire season, dry out soils, strain crops, and raise the risk of water shortages before summer even starts.

Worsening extreme weather can also threaten lives and livelihoods in immediate ways.

Dangerous heat increases the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heart and respiratory problems, especially for older adults, outdoor workers, and people without reliable cooling.

At the same time, wildfires and intense storms can damage homes, force evacuations, disrupt schools and businesses, and place additional pressure on emergency services.

That puts not only public health and community safety at risk but also economic stability for farmers, tourism workers, and families already grappling with higher food and energy costs.

The whiplash between drenching storms and unusually hot, dry conditions can be particularly destructive. Heavy rain can flood roads, homes, and farmland, while rapid warm-ups afterward can create the tinderbox conditions that allow fires to spread.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that climate change is driving more frequent and intense extreme weather events.

Governments and local communities across Europe are increasingly investing in heat action plans, wildfire prevention, water management, and early warning systems to reduce the toll of extreme weather.

Over the longer term, though, cutting the pollution that is overheating the planet remains one of the most important steps. That means accelerating the shift to cleaner energy, improving building efficiency, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels that trap heat in the atmosphere.

For individuals, the most meaningful actions are often the bigger ones: choosing cleaner transportation when possible, improving home energy efficiency, supporting local resilience planning, and learning more about the forces driving extreme weather.

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