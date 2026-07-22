California apartment residents find venomous rattlesnake tucked into a stairway nook

"It's much better to text (don't call) someone on the Free Snake Relocation directory."

Residents at an apartment complex were alarmed after a rattlesnake showed up near a staircase, an incident that also highlights what can happen when housing is built close to wildlife habitats.

The snake was ultimately identified as a Southern Pacific rattlesnake, and the thread indicates the encounter ended without injury to either people or the animal.

What happened?

The sighting was shared in a post on Reddit, where the poster said their roommate found the snake in "a little nook by a staircase."

The resident wrote: "Photo and video my roommate sent me (yes, I told her she should NOT have gotten that close). In a little nook by a staircase in our apartment complex! We called management folks nearby who then called animal control. We think it is a southern pacific rattlesnake."

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Another Redditor later confirmed the animal was a Southern Pacific rattlesnake, or Crotalus helleri, a venomous species found in Southern California and Baja California.

According to the subreddit's natural-history bot, Southern Pacific rattlesnakes can turn up in "residential and even urban areas" when development expands into natural habitat. The poster later added that trails directly behind the apartment complex have "lots of wildlife."

Why does it matter?

A venomous snake near an apartment staircase presents an immediate safety issue, especially in a shared area where pets, children, or neighbors might not spot it in time. Even if no one is bitten, a sighting like this can trigger panic and lead to responses that are harmful to people and wildlife.

These encounters become more likely as homes, roads, and apartment complexes extend closer to open land.

Rattlesnakes also serve an ecological purpose by helping control rodent populations, and killing or removing them can upset local balance. In that way, human development can shift the line between where people live and where wildlife persists.

What can I do?

If you come across a snake, the safest approach is usually to stay back, keep pets and children away, and avoid trying to move it on your own. When the animal is outside and has room to leave, it may retreat on its own.

Residents and property managers can also reduce the chances of these encounters by keeping walkways clear, cutting down on rodent attractants like exposed trash or pet food, and making sure people know how to respond when wildlife appears nearby.

A commenter in the thread shared advice that may be useful in some places: "FYI, animal control departments are not the best place to call for dealing with snakes (venomous or otherwise)." The same commenter added, "It's much better to text (don't call) someone on the Free Snake Relocation directory."

Later, the poster explained, "The snake kinda left (retreated into the nook) before anyone even had the chance to call animal control." They also said it likely made its way back toward the nearby open space, where there are "lots of wildlife there."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.