Hundreds of scientists issue emergency warning following 'catastrophic' shift in Antarctica: 'Nowhere on Earth is there a greater cause of uncertainty'

More than 450 polar scientists met in late November for an "emergency summit" in Australia. Their findings were summarized in a statement that included a plea for the world to take coordinated action to protect the future of Antarctica, Australia, and the rest of Earth.

What's happening?

The Southern Hemisphere had a sizzling October. According to the latest global climate report from the National Centers for Environmental Information, the southern half of the planet had a record-warm October, coming in at 0.91 degrees Celsius (1.64 Fahrenheit) above average. Antarctica, in keeping with that, had its 11th-warmest October on record.

The National Snow and Ice Data Center reported that the Antarctic had its second-lowest sea ice extent on record through October as seasonal melting accelerated. Australia had its second-warmest October since 1910.

The polar scientists who study the impacts of an overheating planet gathered for the Australian Antarctic Research Conference and hope that their findings will draw attention to the region because it is crucial to regulating our planet's climate.

In other words, what happens in the Antarctic doesn't stay in the Antarctic. The warming there, which is nearly twice as fast as the rest of the world, has consequences well beyond the region. Antarctica is melting ice more than six times faster than it was 20 years ago, according to satellite imagery.

"Nowhere on Earth is there a greater cause of uncertainty in sea-level rise projections than from East Antarctica, in Australia's backyard. The East Antarctic Ice Sheet alone holds enough water to raise global sea levels by approximately 50 meters [164 feet] if completely melted. Implications for our coastal cities and infrastructure are immense," the statement from the polar scientists at the conference read, per IFLScience. "It is in the best interest of Australia and the world that our researchers understand how much and how fast the ice sheet will continue changing. Predicting how much this region will contribute to sea-level rise is critical to the welfare of the global community."

Why is a warm southern hemisphere important?

The conference included more than 450 scientists from around Australia, most of whom are younger, early-career researchers. The Australian Antarctic Program Partnership made the conference possible. The organization says that in the past 30 years, the global sea level has increased by over 4 inches.

"Shifting ecosystems on land and at sea underscore this sensitive region's rapid and unprecedented transformations," the conference statement added. "Runaway ice loss causing rapid and catastrophic sea-level rise is possible within our lifetimes. Our societies must set and meet targets to 'bend the carbon curve' as quickly as possible."

What's being done about the warming in this critical region?

This younger generation of researchers says they are committed to helping resolve the crises posed by our warming world through engaging in forward-looking societal projects.

The Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition continues to advocate for policies that will help strengthen the Antarctic ecosystem's resilience as our world warms. Like the scientists who gathered for the conference, they are raising awareness of the impacts of an overheating planet.

We can all use our voices to help fight for our planet's future by talking to family and friends about climate issues and advocating for change at our workplaces.

