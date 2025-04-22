Researchers raise red flags after studying marine creature once spread across the Southern Hemisphere — here's what they found

Once spread across the Southern Hemisphere, southern elephant seals are now facing steep declines. A new study reveals that these marine giants, long considered adaptable survivors, are struggling to keep up with the pace of today's climate- and human-driven changes — and researchers are sounding the alarm.

What's happening?

As reported by The Conversation, researchers examined ancient DNA and archaeological evidence to track elephant seal populations that once stretched from Antarctica to Australia and New Zealand.

Their findings show a drastic shift: Entire populations, like those that once lived along Antarctica's Victoria Land coast, are now extinct.

Even current strongholds such as Macquarie Island are under threat, as melting sea ice pushes food sources farther from breeding sites, putting growing strain on the species.

These seals were once able to adapt to changing conditions over millennia, but today's rapid environmental disruption, combined with historical exploitation and shrinking habitat, is proving too much.

Why are southern elephant seals important?

Southern elephant seals aren't just charismatic creatures, they're also apex predators that help regulate ocean food webs. When they decline, it can signal deeper problems for the entire marine ecosystem.

The seals' shrinking range and loss of genetic diversity could ripple through the Southern Ocean, threatening biodiversity and destabilizing ecosystems that support global food security, weather systems, and economic livelihoods.

Just like the decline in pollinator populations jeopardizes our crops, the collapse of marine species including elephant seals could impact human life in serious, far-reaching ways.

What's being done to help elephant seals?

Protecting what remains of these populations starts with expanding marine protected areas and reducing human pressures such as industrial fishing near seal habitats.

Success stories like the comeback of sei whales off Argentina's coast after commercial hunting bans show what's possible when targeted policies are put in place.

Closer to home, you can support marine life by opting for sustainable seafood, avoiding single-use plastics, and backing ocean-friendly initiatives.

Even small changes such as planting native species to restore local habitats or rethinking what's in your grocery cart can help shift the tide.

With the right momentum, southern elephant seals could become a symbol of resilience, not loss, in our changing world.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.