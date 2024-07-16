Alarming study suggests drought side effect is killing off key underground species: 'We know so little about them'

The loss of these soil dwellers could have big implications for our climate and food supply.

What's happening?

You might not think much about mites and springtails, but these tiny invertebrates living in soil around the world are the unsung heroes of our planet's carbon cycle, as the New York Times detailed recently. By munching on fallen leaves and wood, these organisms help transfer carbon into the ground while releasing nutrients that nourish new plant growth.

However, a new analysis combining data from 38 studies suggests that these crucial critters are dying off at alarming rates due to drought in some regions, which is often exacerbated by rising global temperatures.

On average, their populations shrink by 39% during long dry spells, according to the New York Times, reporting on the study.

Why is invertebrate loss concerning?

The loss of these soil dwellers could have big implications for our climate and food supply. Fewer mites and springtails means less carbon storage and less fertile soil for growing the crops we rely on.

These organisms also play a vital role in keeping carbon locked away in the ground rather than being released into the atmosphere as planet-warming gases. It's a double whammy that threatens both our ability to limit global heating and to feed a growing population.

What's more, scientists have only just begun to study and understand the complex web of life in the dirt beneath our feet. Losing species before we even know their full significance is a huge risk, as the Times report summarized.

Frankfurt-based researcher Ina Schaefer may have put it best. "It is important to take care of these critters in particular because we know so little about them," she told the Times.

What can I do to help invertebrates?

Supporting efforts to conserve water and combat drought is one key way you help protect these unsung underground allies. Simple steps like fixing leaky faucets, watering your lawn less often, and choosing weather-appropriate landscaping all add up.

You can also contribute to a healthier overall climate by shrinking your own carbon output. Opting for public transit over driving, cutting back on red meat, and improving your home's energy efficiency are all great places to start.

Finally, consider supporting organizations working to protect and restore soil health, such as the Soil Health Institute. Donating or volunteering your time can spread awareness about the importance of the world beneath our world.

Drought driven by overheating threatens the tiny-but-mighty creatures that keep our soil healthy. But by taking action to save water, shrink our pollution, and safeguard soil, we can all do our part to protect these vital invertebrates — and the ecosystems that depend on them.

