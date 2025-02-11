Officials move to safeguard one of state's greatest assets from looming threat: 'Significant ... value'

"The protection of Snow's Island Assemblage protects historic land, wildlife, and miles of riverfront for the enjoyment of generations to come."

The biggest conservation effort in Florence County, South Carolina, is officially underway. The newly protected 7,600 acres of land lies at the confluence of the Lynches and Great Pee Dee Rivers and is composed of the marshy Snow's Island and a neighboring timber tract, which together are known as the Snow's Island Assemblage.

"Snow's Island is one of South Carolina's greatest natural assets, with significant environmental, cultural, and historic value," Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement with the Open Space Institute.

The intersectional significance of Snow's Island makes it an important landmark in Florence County. The land was once the site of General Francis Marion's camp during the Revolutionary War. General Marion was nicknamed "Swamp Fox" for his sneaky and effective tactics in the United States' war for independence from the British.

The 5,000-acre forested wetlands where General Marion and his troops stayed is a National Historic Landmark, though much of the inland island's forest has been timbered. For this reason, the Open Space Institute acquired Snow's Island and the adjacent timber tract to begin efforts for conservation in collaboration with Florence County, the South Carolina Office of Resilience, the Darla Moore Foundation, and the Knobloch Family Foundation. As of December 2024, the Snow's Island Assemblage is protected land.

Through this project, conservationists will protect an important piece of American history and preserve the habitats of species like the swallow-tailed kite and the spotted turtle. Protecting wildlife is important to avoid imbalances in the ecosystem, which often have unexpected consequences.

The conservation of the Snow's Island Assemblage will also impact flood mitigation in the Lynches and Great Pee Dee Rivers. Since 2018, the Pee Dee has experienced flood emergencies, and the protection of this land will protect surrounding communities through efforts to redirect floodwater.

"The protection of Snow's Island Assemblage protects historic land, wildlife, and miles of riverfront for the enjoyment of generations to come. I am proud of our state and this partnership, which has come together to protect one of our state's greatest natural assets," McMaster said in a WMBF News story.

While McMaster did help this effort to happen, he has a somewhat complicated history of supporting positive local environmental projects and solar development while working against broader ones to combat climate change, including support for the U.S. pulling out of the Paris climate accord to reduce pollution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.