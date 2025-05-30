Researchers discover ingenious method to study elusive 'ghosts of the mountains': 'Crucial for population estimation'

Scientists have been studying snow leopards for more than a century. But because they live in isolated, rugged habitats across Asia's mountains, snow leopards are notoriously difficult to study. Often dubbed "ghosts of the mountain," snow leopards are solitary animals who live in low densities across vast ranges and prefer high-altitude terrain. It is estimated that more than 70% of their habitat has been unexplored by humans.

A new study has produced the most comprehensive and scientifically robust population estimate of snow leopards to date with the help of an unlikely combination: perfume and trail cameras.

Researchers in Northern India walked over 3,200 square miles looking for signs of snow leopards, like paw prints and scat, to figure out where they live. They then set up nearly 1,000 motion-activated cameras in those areas and sprayed perfume to attract the cats.

Photo Credit: The Department of Wildlife Protection, UT Ladakh

When the snow leopards lowered their heads to sniff the perfume, the cameras captured clear photos of their unique forehead patterns (a process called "fingerprinting").

The researchers captured over 26,000 images using trail cameras, which they processed using AI pattern-recognition software to identify 126 individual cats by their spots.

"This reduced our work manyfold and improved the accuracy of correct individual identification, which is crucial for population estimation," the report's lead author, Pankaj Raina, said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This study created a national photo library of snow leopards, which can provide conservationists with valuable information to track leopards and prevent trafficking.

Cameras have become a vital tool for researchers tracking wildlife, as they can provide data in harsh conditions, monitor over long periods of time, and do not disturb habitats like researchers on foot might. Trail cameras have captured images of rare animal encounters, and some even help wildlife authorities capture poachers.

The cameras utilized in this study helped researchers estimate a population of approximately 477 snow leopards in the region. The researchers also found that 61% of these leopards live in areas shared with people.

Regarding the need for snow leopard research, Nilanga Jayasinghe of the World Wildlife Fund said, "Improved knowledge can provide opportunities for data-driven and targeted conservation actions that will not only help snow leopards but the other wildlife and communities that share their space."

Studying snow leopards helps scientists understand the health of mountain ecosystems that support millions of people with clean water, balanced grasslands, and food resources.

Snow leopards are apex predators that keep ecosystems in check. They hunt grazing animals like ibex, and prevent overpopulation of herbivores, therefore preventing vegetation loss that leads to erosion and landslides.

The authors of this study noted that their work should inform future conservation efforts in the face of development and climate change. Snow leopards are seen as protectors by many cultures across Asia, and with a little bit of perfume and about 1,000 cameras, researchers can continue to gain the data necessary to protect them and the communities that depend on them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.