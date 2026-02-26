Experts thrilled after capturing rare footage of elusive creatures: 'Very lucky to have witnessed this'

"Thank you for sharing."

Wildlife conservationists are celebrating after capturing footage of a rare species deep in the Ladakh region of northern India.

The Statesman reported that the Border Roads Organization shared a video on X of three snow leopards frolicking high up in the Himalayas.

Spotting of the elusive Snow Leopard in the High Himalayas by Project Himank@BROindia—a powerful reminder that infrastructure development and nature conservation go hand in hand.

Snow leopards are an "elusive species," per The Statesman, so capturing them in their natural habitat is no small feat. It's also a significant milestone for conservationists, as the sighting underscores the species' growing population.

Snow leopards are one of the most endangered big cats in the world, according to the Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust. Poaching and mining are just a couple of many factors that threaten their population numbers, which have been on the decline.

The Statesman noted how "effective conservation efforts" are helping to protect the snow leopard population in Ladakh.

As this footage of the snow leopards shows, trail cameras play a crucial role in supporting conservation initiatives. They're a noninvasive method of gauging endangered species' populations, providing wildlife experts with a better understanding of their geographic range.

As top predators, snow leopards are essential to maintaining the balance of an ecosystem. They help keep prey populations in check, preventing mountain sheep and goats from overproducing.

Understanding the snow leopard population in India also provides key insights into the health of the ecosystem as a whole and any potential threats to the area. According to a 2024 study, 718 snow leopards live in India, which roughly accounts for 10% to 15% of the global big cat population.

Social media users were stunned by the footage of the snow leopards in their natural habitat.

"This is lovely!" wrote one viewer. "Getting the visuals of these elusive cats is so rare!"

"An absolutely incredible sighting. Thrice as lucky," responded another person. "Thank you for sharing."

"Super sighting," added a third user. "Very lucky to have witnessed this…"

