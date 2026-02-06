Ski resort issues warning amid unexpected trend in US region: '[It] has taken a huge hit'

"We have surveyed the terrain many times."

Hoodoo Ski Area has added itself to the list of ski resorts that have temporarily closed in Oregon due to a lack of snow, the Statesman Journal reported.

What's happening?

The resort announced Feb. 4 that it won't reopen until more snow falls.

"We have surveyed the terrain many times over the last few days and, sadly, have to make the call to close until Mother Nature blesses us with more snow," the ski resort shared on Instagram. "The warm weather and sunshine has taken a huge hit on the snowpack and, unfortunately, brought us to this point."

According to the Statesman Journal, snowpack across the state is 30% of what it usually is. The Cascade Mountains have also seen very little snow this season, which has created a snow drought in Oregon.

Why is snow drought important?

Just like flooding and torrential storms, snow drought is a kind of extreme weather event. Temperatures are rising around the globe because of pollution, and that heat is negatively impacting weather patterns.

This snow drought in Oregon is affecting ski resorts and people's livelihoods across the state. Mount Hood Skibowl closed indefinitely in January, and Mount Ashland delayed its opening altogether.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The lack of snowpack can also affect how people get clean drinking water in the area.

According to Oregon State University Extension, melting snowpack helps to replenish groundwater and is crucial for supporting rivers during summers. No snow now could lead to bigger, more dangerous wildfires in the dry season.

What's being done about the snow drought?

The Statesman Journal stated that wetter, cooler, and snowier conditions next week will hopefully create better conditions for ski resorts statewide.

However, the land and people need better management strategies in the meantime. Luckily, OSU Extension has a few suggestions.

Forest management is crucial to prevent those larger wildfires down the line. That can come in the form of controlled, cultural burns. It's a practice that groups such as the Westbank First Nation-led company Ntityix Development are continuing to protect the land.

Other recommendations from OSU Extension include improving irrigation systems, reducing water use, and acting to conserve wetlands.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.