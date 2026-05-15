'Doug the Tank' makes triumphant return home after exhausting beach ordeal

"We were worried for a bit that he wasn't going to recover."

The Michigan Amphibian & Reptile Sanctuary has a clear mission: Help injured and displaced amphibians and reptiles survive, and return them to the habitats where they belong.

That mission was recently on full display in the rescue of "Doug the Tank," a 33-pound common snapping turtle estimated to be around 30 years old, who made it back home after a dangerous ordeal along the shores of Lake Michigan.

According to MLive, Doug had reportedly spent several days in Grand Haven struggling in the surf and wandering along the shoreline before a volunteer reptile transporter located him.

By then, he was lethargic and nearly unresponsive. Wildlife rehabilitators determined that his main issue was severe exhaustion.

After about a month of monitoring and recovery, Doug was released Sunday into a calm inland freshwater habitat near where he was found — a much safer environment for a species adapted to marshes, swamps, ponds, creeks, and other slow-moving waters with muddy bottoms.

The rescue also highlights a broader challenge facing wildlife rehabilitators. Flooding, habitat disruption, and human interference can push native animals into unfamiliar and unsafe places where they struggle to survive.

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In Doug's case, flooding may have swept turtles from their natural habitat and onto the beach. Another possibility is that someone moved him there without understanding the risks involved.

Either way, the consequences appear to have been serious.

The sanctuary said it received repeated reports of turtles stranded along the same shoreline. About a week later, dead turtles were also being reported in the area.

Because the group lacked enough volunteer transporters in the Grand Haven region, rescuers were only able to save one additional turtle — a severely underweight painted turtle that is still recovering.

"We were worried for a bit that he wasn't going to recover, but he's doing well now," said Kayla Yarbrough, executive director of the sanctuary, per MLive. "I feel awful for the ones that didn't make it; I feel like I failed them. We are grateful, however, for the happy ending for Doug and this little painted turtle buddy."

That is part of what makes the wildlife rehabilitation work so important beyond one especially memorable snapping turtle. Native turtles play an important role in freshwater ecosystems, and public education can help prevent avoidable injuries and deaths.

The sanctuary advises people to leave wild turtles alone unless they are clearly injured or in need of help from a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

If a turtle is crossing a road, experts say the safest way to help is to move it across in the direction it was already traveling. They also warn to never pick a turtle up by its tail, since doing so can cause serious spinal injuries.

For communities, that kind of guidance can make a real difference. Better public awareness can help residents coexist more safely with native wildlife while supporting healthier ecosystems overall.

Doug's story is also a reminder that many local nonprofits operate with limited staff, funding, and volunteers, even as they respond to increasingly complex rescue situations.

For now, though, Doug's rescue ended the way many people hoped it would.

"As Doug disappeared into the water, an eagle flew directly overhead carrying nesting material to a nearby tree," Yarbrough said. "It was perfect."

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