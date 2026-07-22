Abandoned in bag, 'Monty the Python' is among 500 snakes rescued in Scotland since 2020

A pet left in a bag outside a pharmacy has become a stark symbol of a larger problem in Scotland: Hundreds of snakes have ended up in Scottish SPCA rescue care after being abandoned, surrendered, or found as strays.

Monty the Python, which is like the holy grail of pet python names, survived the ordeal, but his case highlights how exotic animals can suffer when people underestimate the time, money, and expertise needed to care for them properly.

What happened?

From 2020 to 2026, the Scottish SPCA took in more than 500 snakes, according to STV News. Of those, 189 were connected to welfare concerns, while others had been abandoned, were unwanted, or were found as strays.

After being discovered late one night outside a pharmacy, cold inside a bag with a note saying his owner could no longer care for him, Monty the python was taken to the charity's Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, where he was last reported staying.

Monty is among four snakes at the center that are still waiting to be adopted after more than 100 days, STV News reported.

Although snakes are sometimes marketed or seen as low-maintenance pets, their care is far from simple. Different species need different enclosure setups, along with carefully controlled heat and humidity to stay healthy and behave naturally.

Why does it matter?

Snakes can live for more than 35 years, meaning bringing one home can be a decades-long commitment rather than a short-term novelty.

When owners are unprepared, the consequences can be severe for both the animals and the shelters that take them in. A snake that is too cold, dehydrated, underfed, or kept in the wrong environment can suffer for long periods. Rescue centers then have to step in, often for months, while trying to find adopters with the right knowledge and equipment.

What's being done?

While rescued snakes wait to be rehomed, staff at the Aberdeenshire center are working on ways to improve their quality of life. STV News reported that one step has been to build an obstacle course that lets them explore their environment and supports the natural behaviors these intelligent reptiles need to express.

Monty's rescue had a safer ending than many abandoned animals get. But, as STV News noted, his story shows how quickly a private pet decision can become a public animal welfare problem.

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