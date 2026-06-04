'Never seen this before': Around 20 snakes line a stream ledge and pluck fish from midair in rare footage

A striking wildlife clip from India is making the rounds online after showing roughly 20 snakes perched along a stream ledge, apparently timing their strikes to grab fish right out of the air.

Many commenters on Reddit said they had never seen the behavior before, leading to additional excitement.

Wildlife enthusiast Vijith Bhargav (@drone_pilot_vb) captured the scene in Anantapur, in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, while trying to photograph a pied kingfisher above the stream. Instead, he noticed about 20 snakes gathered near a ledge in the water.

After zooming in and recording in slow motion, Bhargav realized the reptiles were not just resting there. They appeared to be waiting for fish to jump high enough to be seized above the water.

"Never seen this before," one commenter said. "Very cool."

Rather than chasing prey through the water, the snakes lined the edge like ambush predators, striking only when fish launched themselves into reach.

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Another commenter under the post said the snakes appeared to be Asiatic water snakes, also known as checkered keelbacks.

In rural areas, stream ledges, embankments, and altered waterways can concentrate fish movement in narrow channels, which may make dramatic predator-prey interactions easier to spot — and, in some cases, more likely to occur. As human development continues to reshape habitats, people are increasingly encountering wild animals in surprising ways.

Healthy waterways support biodiversity, local food webs, and safer coexistence between people and wildlife.

Many others commented to say they were impressed by the footage.

"I didn't know snakes did this," one wrote. "Really cool footage."

"This is adorable," another added.

"This is astounding!" a third said. "Amazing footage."

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