Person taken to Florida hospital after snakebite in Big Cypress, home to 4 venomous species

Many wildlife encounters are tied, at least in part, to human activity.

A person was taken to a Florida hospital Sunday after a reported snakebite in the state's Big Cypress National Preserve.

While the area is home to four species of venomous snakes, officials have not yet said which type of serpent bit the individual.

What happened?

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the call that a person had been bitten by a snake came in Sunday morning, and that the individual was taken to a hospital equipped to provide antivenom.

According to WINK, Big Cypress is home to many venomous snakes, including the eastern coral snake, the pygmy rattlesnake, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and cottonmouths.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District said deputies, firefighters, and emergency medical crews all responded. Authorities have not yet identified the snake, said whether it was venomous, or released any details on the person's condition, per WINK.

According to environmental educator Rob Howell, snakes usually avoid people and often move away if they get the chance.

Howell told WINK, "Unless you are food or a threat, snakes aren't going to come at you… but if you step on one, get too close without warning, they'll definitely see you as a threat and they're gonna defend themselves. They're an animal trying to survive, just like everything else out here."

Why does it matter?

A snakebite can quickly become a medical emergency, especially if venom is involved. Quick access to treatment can make a major difference.

Many wildlife encounters are tied, at least in part, to human activity. As more people move through preserves, trails, and sensitive habitats, the chances of startling an animal increase.

Snakes play an important role in local ecosystems, including by helping control rodent populations. Treating every snake sighting as a threat can fuel unnecessary fear, but ignoring basic precautions can put both people and animals at risk.

The most practical thing you can do is to give snakes space. If you see one on a trail, do not try to handle it, move it or get closer for a better look. Staying alert, especially in brushy or shaded areas, can reduce the chance of accidentally stepping too close.

If you are ever bitten by a snake, seek immediate emergency medical care and remove jewelry or tight clothing around the bite. And never try to suck out any venom.

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