Funny video shows snake prowling through cabin, sparking comments to identify the species

With the video too blurry for a confident ID, the poster asked Reddit to help determine the species.

What looked like a nightmare security camera sighting in a cabin turned into what one Reddit commenter jokingly called a "semi-annual pest inspection."

Posting in the Reddit forum r/whatsthissnake, the user said the cabin sits "Not far from several ponds that are known to have snakes at least some of which are venomous," and explained the urgency by adding, "My 74 year old dad is headed down there to hunt for it in the house. Can anyone tell me if this guy is venomous?"

What happened?

Security footage from inside the cabin showed the snake slithering up and over the camera lens before lifting its head and going back down toward the floor. With the video too blurry for a confident ID, the poster asked Reddit to help determine the species.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

A commenter quickly identified the animal as a "Western Ratsnake Pantherophis obsoletus, harmless."

Another user added, "98% positive western rat snake … Harmless to people, and making sure your parents cabin is rodent free."

Why does it matter?

Encounters like this can be unsettling, but they also reflect the growing overlap between human spaces and wildlife habitat. A cabin near ponds creates an easy pathway for snakes moving through the area, and indoor clutter can make a structure more appealing to rodents — and, in turn, to the snakes that prey on them.

Western ratsnakes are nonvenomous and can be beneficial around homes and cabins. They help keep rodent populations in check, which can protect food stores, property, and even human health.

Not every snake sighting is cause for panic. Understanding which species in an area are dangerous, limiting rodent attractants, and avoiding risky attempts to search for or confront a snake can help people stay safer while allowing useful wildlife to move on.

What are people saying?

Relief quickly gave way to amusement.

One user wrote, "This clip made my whole night."

The original poster commented, "I like how curious it seems. Oooh and what do we have over here?" and later added, "I love that for them. Thank you so much for the quick response!"

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