Colorado resident almost grabs bathroom light cord before spotting a garter snake coiled around it

"Fully charged and ready to go back outside."

A Colorado bathroom held an unexpected sight: what looked like part of a light fixture was actually a small snake.

Its tight wrap around the hanging wire made it resemble a braided cord more than an animal.

What happened?

The discovery was shared in a post on Reddit by someone who uploaded photos of a small snake wound around the dangling cord of an under-cabinet bathroom light.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I almost grabbed the cord without even realizing what was wrapped around it. I have no idea how he got in my bathroom," the original poster wrote.

People in the comments identified it as a western terrestrial gartersnake, a harmless species commonly found west of the Rockies. The poster said they safely released it into the yard.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife can find its way into human spaces in unexpected ways, especially as neighborhoods continue to expand into natural habitat.

Openings around doors, plumbing, vents, and foundations can create pathways indoors, while cool, damp spaces such as bathrooms may offer appealing temporary shelter. In this case, the visitor was a harmless garter snake, which can actually benefit homes and gardens by eating pests.

However, it's important to learn about the wildlife in your area so you can stay safe while also avoiding unnecessary harm to the animals.

What are people saying?

Reddit commenters had plenty of fun with the snake's uncanny resemblance to a household cable.

One person joked that it was "fully charged and ready to go back outside."

Another wrote, "Thats the electrician you called. He's very frustrated when he can't work on peace."

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