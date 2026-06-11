Snake keeper opens cabinet beneath pet python's tank and finds a wild Western ratsnake curled up in a bag

"Bud heard there was free food, nice rooms, and vet care at your place."

A snake keeper discovered an unexpected visitor when they checked the cabinet below their pet python's enclosure and found a wild snake curled up inside a bag of substrate.

What happened?

One commenter said the animal was a wild Western ratsnake resting in the substrate bag stored beneath the tank.

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This happened on the keeper's rural farm, they said, with the nearest neighbors about half a mile away. Even with that distance, the wild snake still ended up in the cabinet under the enclosure.

Western ratsnakes are nonvenomous and known for climbing and helping control rodent populations, which likely made the cabinet an appealing place to stop.

Why does it matter?

As snakes move into human-dominated areas, they look for things like buildings, stored feed, pet habitats, cluttered storage spaces, and rodents.

In this case, the cabinet likely offered warmth, cover, and possibly even the scent of prey. Homes and outbuildings can easily become part of an animal's habitat, even in relatively isolated areas.

That is one reason experts often stress coexistence over panic, especially with species that provide natural pest control.

A Western ratsnake around a farm can actually be helpful, as these snakes eat rodents that can damage property and spread disease. Rodent poison can also harm the very animals doing that work for free.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to turn the surprise into a joke.

One person wrote, "Bud heard there was free food, nice rooms, and vet care at your place."

Another added, "Wild! Absolutely wild! I mean he/she is not wrong for trying to find a safe place lol but I have to wonder how they decided that there is the best spot?!"

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