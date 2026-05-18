House cleaner stunned after snake appears in basement shower drain

What started as a routine cleaning job quickly turned into nightmare fuel when a house cleaner discovered a real snake in a shower drain.

In a Reddit post, the cleaner shared a photo of the animal tangled in a customer's basement shower drain and wrote, "Found this guy in quite the predicament today!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Plot twist: The drain snake was an ACTUAL snake," the original poster joked.

The image shows a small snake woven into the openings of a shower drain. The snake likely attempted to maneuver out of the drain through several of its small holes.

The OP said they spotted the animal while sweeping the bathroom and moved its tail so it could free itself from the drain cover. "I ended up taking the drain off and when he came back up I took him outside," they wrote in the comments.

"Thank you for sparing its life," one Redditor replied.

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Another said, "I'm glad the snake ended up okay."

Encounters like this aren't entirely rare. Snakes can end up in drains and other damp areas of homes when they look for moisture, cooler shelter, or prey. Damaged pipes, foundation gaps, or other openings can all make it easy for a snake to enter a home.

Seeing a snake emerge from a shower drain is unsettling on its own. But a moment like this is a part of the increasing trend of human-wildlife interactions that more people are seeing.

As development expands and natural habitats become more fragmented, animals have fewer places to hunt and shelter. That doesn't mean every indoor snake sighting can be traced to a single cause, but human activity can absolutely increase the odds.

These encounters can be dangerous for both people and animals.

A frightened person may get hurt trying to remove a snake. The animal may also be injured or killed in the process, even though many species are harmless and help control rodent populations.

It's unclear how this particular snake entered the shower drain, but to reduce the risk of encounters like these in your home, try sealing cracks around foundations or repairing broken drain covers. Being proactive and spotting other places where snakes might slither in can also help.

Over the longer term, communities can help by protecting habitat, preserving wildlife corridors, and designing neighborhoods in ways that give animals safer places to go than human homes.

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