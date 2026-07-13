Person catches a 'cute and cranky' snake in grandma's kitchen before she can find it

"Thank goodness I saw him before her."

What could have been a frightening surprise for one grandmother became a close-call wildlife encounter after a family member spotted a snake in her kitchen first.

What happened?

A user documented the moment in Reddit's r/snakes forum with the title, "Caught this cute and cranky guy in my grandma's kitchen."

Photo Credit: Reddit



After the snake made its way indoors, another relative spotted it in the kitchen before their grandmother could come across it. "Thank goodness I saw him before her," the original poster wrote.

The photo posted shows a very small snake wrapped around a person's hand with its mouth wide open.

In the comments, another user identified the snake as a juvenile rat snake. "Being an indignant shoelace," another user joked.

Another commenter added, "Omg, he so adorable!"

Unexpected wildlife encounters inside homes are common, especially in areas where neighborhoods overlap with natural habitat. Snakes may slip indoors while searching for shelter, water, or prey such as rodents, and even a small opening under a door or near plumbing can be enough.

Why does it matter?

For older adults in particular, a sudden encounter with a wild animal can carry risks beyond a possible bite. Startle-induced falls, stress, and confusion can all lead to injuries, even if the animal itself is not aggressive.

These encounters also point to a human-made issue. As development expands into once-wilder areas, animals are pushed into closer contact with people. At the same time, homes can unintentionally attract wildlife by offering shade, warmth, food sources, and hiding spots. In other words, the snake did not necessarily "invade" so much as respond to a landscape humans have increasingly reshaped.

Snakes play an important role in ecosystems by helping control pest populations, including rodents. The safest outcome is usually one that protects both the people in the home and the animal that wandered inside.

What can I do?

If you find a snake indoors, experts generally recommend keeping your distance and avoiding any attempt to identify or handle it unless you are trained to do so. Even nonvenomous snakes can bite when frightened, and misidentification is easy in a stressful moment.

Instead, keep children and pets away, close off the room if possible, and contact local animal control, a wildlife rehabilitator, or a licensed snake removal service. Afterward, check for entry points around doors, windows, vents, pipes, and foundations, and seal any gaps to reduce the chances of another encounter.

A few simple prevention steps can also help, like reducing clutter around the home, trimming dense vegetation near the foundation, and addressing rodent activity that might attract snakes in the first place.

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