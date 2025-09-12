Homeowner captures video after making chilling discovery on front doorstep: 'I'll never forget this'

Oklahoma mother Sydney (@mamasydfidd) came home to an unpleasant surprise visitor and shared a video of it with her TikTok followers.

What's happening?

"There were no lights on, and I went to grab the handle and heard something, so I turned my phone flashlight on and this is what was on it. I'll never forget this," Sydney wrote in the video caption.

Crawling up the side of her front door was a snake.

Why are snake encounters important?

Snakes play a vital role both in keeping rodent populations down and feeding birds of prey.

However, habitat degradation has forced wildlife of all kinds into closer proximity with human settlements as they seek shelter and food. Climate shifts have also likely had an impact on snake populations.

What's being done about snake encounters?

Habitat protection can help ensure wildlife has all the resources it needs to survive without getting involved with humans. Asps, eastern indigo snakes, and the Antiguan racer have all grown their populations thanks to conservation efforts, for example.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has a wealth of advice for avoiding snake encounters.

"If you are having snake encounters at the house, that's not something you want to repeat.

"You probably need to take a step back and really pay attention to the habitat. Why is that snake there? What are you offering in terms of habitat?" wildlife diversity specialist Jena Donnell said.

"If you've got some leaf litter or gardening debris, something against the foundation of the house, you probably need to be raking that away and keeping that away," Donnell said. "Maybe you've got some scrap lumber or a tin or something left out by the barn. It might be a good idea to wait till some cooler temperatures, maybe the winter months when snakes are less active, and go ahead and get that cleaned up."

Donnell also suggested that anyone who encounters a snake take time to gather their composure if they're panicking. That said, Sydney's TikTok followers were amply freaked out by her serpentine visitor.

"I legit would contemplate moving," one said.

Another wrote, "Omg I got chills. WTH."

