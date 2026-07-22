After 46 years without a sighting, a tiny snake turns up inside a Phoenix home

The encounter ended up being more of an interesting surprise than a scare.

A snake showing up inside the house marked an unexpected first for a Phoenix woman after living there for nearly half a century.

A relative who posted about the encounter online said the animal was small, likely harmless, and may have gotten inside through damage near the home's foundation.

What happened?

The family said in a post on Reddit that the woman has lived in the same Phoenix, Arizona, house for 46 years without ever seeing a snake there before, either inside the home or out in the yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The poster wrote: "My mom has lived in this house in Phoenix, AZ for 46 years, and this is the first time she's ever seen a snake in the house or even in her yard." They added that baseboards had been removed because of "some cracked foundation issues," and that the family believes the snake "came up through there."

Based on its small size and markings, the poster said they thought the snake might be a Hypsiglena, better known as night snakes. These snakes are generally small and secretive.

Comments identified the snake as likely harmless, with many users admiring the snake's adorable appearance. One user wrote, "Look at their little derpy face!" while another said that the snake "is the cutest thing I've seen today."

Why does it matter?

According to the family, the cracked foundation issues and removed baseboards may have created an opening for the snake to get inside.

Human development can increase the chances of these encounters by disrupting habitat and creating new entry points into yards, garages, and homes. As BBC Future has explored, many human-wildlife interactions are at least partly shaped by the ways people alter landscapes and expand into areas animals already use.

What can I do?

If you find a snake in or around your home, the most important thing to do first is to keep a distance and avoid trying to handle it yourself. In many cases, local animal control, a licensed wildlife relocator, or a regional snake removal service can help identify and remove it safely.

It can also help to inspect the home for possible entry points. Cracks in foundations, gaps around doors, missing weather stripping, loose vents, and exposed areas behind baseboards can all create openings for small animals. Sealing those gaps once repairs are complete can reduce the odds of another surprise visitor.

Outside the home, keeping brush piles, clutter, and rodent attractants to a minimum may make the area less appealing to snakes looking for shelter or prey. That does not mean removing all wildlife habitat, but it does mean being mindful of how close hiding places are to the house.

Learning which local snakes are harmless, when they are most active, and whom to call can make a frightening moment more manageable.

The encounter ended up being more of an interesting surprise than a scare. The original poster noted, "Never heard of this species before but it's very cool!"

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