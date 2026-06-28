Driver in Greece pulls over when steering fails, then a snake lunges from the engine belts

Rising temperatures can draw snakes closer to houses, cars, and built-up areas.

A large snake caught in a car's engine belts brought a drive in Greece to an abrupt halt after the driver noticed the steering wheel was no longer responding properly.

It happened in Nafpaktos, a coastal town.

What happened?

After the vehicle became hard to steer, the people inside grew concerned, and the driver pulled over to check under the hood.

According to To Vima, they then found a large snake wrapped around the belt system.

Local media reports said the group then got another scare when the reptile lunged at them.

The animal was safely taken out by firefighters and later released back into the wild, while the car was sent for inspection.

The incident came amid a stretch of snake sightings across Greece.

Why does it matter?

Greece has experienced a growing number of snake encounters over the past year, including reports from a schoolyard in Athens, a seat at an outdoor theater, and in residential areas of Evia and Thessaloniki.

Experts warn that rising temperatures can draw snakes closer to houses, cars, and built-up areas as they search for shade and food.

Most snakes in Greece are non-venomous and generally avoid people. Even the country's venomous endemic Milos viper usually strikes only if threatened or stepped on.

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