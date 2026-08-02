Video shows snake catcher pulling giant Cape cobra from behind a woman's couch

The Cape cobra is one of Africa's most venomous snakes, and its neurotoxic venom can cause respiratory failure if a bite is not treated.

A video from South Africa shows how abruptly everyday life can intersect with dangerous animals.

The creature at the center of it was a massive Cape cobra, discovered behind a woman's couch and removed by snake catcher Tyrone Ping.

What happened?

Ping, a South African known for handling dangerous reptiles, was called after the cobra was found behind the couch, Cape Town Etc. reported.

The video captured him taking a slow, deliberate approach intended to keep both the homeowner and the snake safe.

The Cape cobra is one of Africa's most venomous snakes, and its neurotoxic venom can cause respiratory failure if a bite is not treated.

Once the snake was under control, Ping released it in a natural area away from the house.

These snakes are common in parts of the Western Cape and tend to be more active in warm months, when they may enter homes while searching for shelter or prey.

Why does it matter?

People and wild animals are increasingly crossing paths.

As development expands and natural habitats are altered, snakes and other animals can end up using human spaces.

A venomous snake behind a couch poses an obvious threat to residents, pets, and the animal itself.

In this case, the cobra was safely removed and released, protecting both the resident and the animal.

What's being done?

Professionals such as Ping reduce the danger in these moments by responding quickly, using proper tools, and relocating animals rather than escalating the situations.

That kind of trained wildlife handling can make a major difference in areas where snakes are common.

Do not try to capture or corner a venomous snake yourself.

If one gets into your home, keep a safe distance, watch it from afar, and call a trained professional immediately.

There are also simple ways to lower the odds of an unwelcome visit. Reducing clutter around the house, sealing entry points, and limiting food sources such as rodents can make homes less attractive to snakes.

In this case, calm expertise protected a person and preserved a wild animal.

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