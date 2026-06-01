'Very cool to watch': Photo of twisted snakes spark wildlife mystery on Reddit

A striking Reddit post showing two snakes twisted together on a road has captivated thousands of viewers, with many trying to determine whether the snakes were mating, fighting, or engaged in male-on-male combat.

The clip quickly turned into a wildlife ID debate.

The post, shared to r/snakes, has sparked conversation, as commenters weighed in on the behavior of the entwined pair of snakes the poster claimed to be cottonmouths. The caption said the encounter lasted "for over an hour," and the poster said their dad "rushed them into the field so they wouldn't get ran over" after spotting them in the road.

In the video, the two snakes appear wrapped around each other, lifting and shifting in a way that gave even experienced snake watchers pause. Some commenters said the posture looked like mating, while others argued it more closely resembled male-to-male combat, in which snakes intertwine and try to overpower one another.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The snakes were in a roadway — a dangerous place for them and for drivers. Roads fragment habitat and force animals into spaces where they are more likely to be injured, killed, or brought into close contact with people.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The poster's dad moving the pair out of traffic likely reduced the risk of harm without escalating the situation. Calm, nonlethal actions help people coexist with native wildlife, especially species that are often misunderstood. However, it's highly advised to give wildlife plenty of space, especially dangerous creatures.

Correctly reading animal behavior can influence how people respond. A snake that appears aggressive may actually be focused on another snake, not a human.

Several commenters said the snakes were likely fighting over a female. As one person hilariously put it, "I know some snakes will essentially thumb wrestle by trying to pin the other's head down until he yields."

One group of viewers noted the "distinct" differences between courtship and combat behavior. Others were simply amazed to get such a clear look at a seldom-seen moment in the wild.

Others claimed the duo was actually diamondback rattlesnakes, and after looking at the video more closely, it does appear that the snakes have the famous "rattles" at the end of their tails.

Most agreed on one point: It was, as the original poster put it, "very cool to watch."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.