New report warns that growing threat to 65 million people 'cannot be ignored': 'Our lives and livelihoods are under attack'

New research asserts that small island nations around the globe face extreme health risks as a result of warming global temperatures.

What's happening?

According to the University of Auckland, also known as Waipapa Taumata Rau, The Lancet, a medical journal, released its first Countdown Indicator Report in December.

The analysis details how rising global temperatures are endangering the lives of 65 million people in small-island developing states, which are referred to as SIDS in the report.

The SIDS are divided into three subregions: the Pacific; the Caribbean; and the Atlantic and Indian oceans as well as the South China Sea.

The primary issues the SIDS face include increased heat exposure, extreme weather events, increased transmission of infectious diseases, and food insecurity.

For example, the report noted that — in a 2022 survey conducted by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization — 33% of individuals in all SIDS "reported eating only a few kinds of food during the 12-month recall period, and 31% reported being unable to eat healthy and nutritious food and eating less than they thought they should."

The lack of food variety, or food at all, makes it harder for people living in the SIDS to thrive rather than simply survive.

Why is this report important?

Even though many SIDS are far apart from each other, the report said that "they share similar challenges and vulnerabilities, such as high exposure to extreme weather events and natural disasters, climate change, and global economic shocks."

Dr. Roannie Ng Shiu, a medical and health sciences professor at the University of Auckland, was one of the paper's main collaborators and strongly believes that healthcare systems need to be ready for the effects of a warming world.

"Rising noncommunicable diseases, mental health issues, and the spread of infectious diseases are compounded by fragile health infrastructure," she said, per the university. "... Small-island developing states may be small and remote, but their collective population of 65 million people cannot be ignored."

How does the report inform our future?

In a section about future research efforts, The Lancet report suggested that more work is needed to understand the effect of climate change on general mental health, people with special vulnerabilities, and sanitation and water management (including wastewater).

"People with special vulnerabilities" include disabled people, Indigenous peoples, and people from other marginalized groups. Little formal research focusing on these groups has been done. Filling in the gaps will result in policies that are made with vulnerable people in mind.

The report also concluded that global and national investment combined with plant-based diets and redistribution of clean energy resources would all benefit the SIDS.

Additionally, Dr. Georgiana Gordon-Strachan, director of The Lancet Countdown Small Island Developing States Centre, called upon world leaders to support island nations.

"Small-island leaders have been raising the alarm. … It is no secret that our lives and livelihoods are under attack as the planet warms, the oceans rise, and extreme weather becomes more frequent — yet we are still waiting for international agreement, with the highest emitters stepping up to their responsibilities," Dr. Gordon-Strachan said, per the university.

One way you can support small-island nations is to stay informed and talk about this with your loved ones and community. You can also adopt greener innovations that help reduce pollution contributing to the unnatural changes in climate.

