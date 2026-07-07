Missing for a week, small dog is pulled unharmed from a 40-foot Florida sinkhole

The recovery attracted attention because of both the outcome and the difficulty of the operation.

After vanishing for more than a week, a small Florida dog is home again following a complex rescue from a 40-foot sinkhole, a recovery that attracted online attention because of both the outcome and the difficulty of the operation.

According to Suwannee County Fire Rescue, the animal made it out unhurt, and the department later shared news of the reunion with the family.

What happened?

As Fox 13 News reported, firefighters were called last week to a sinkhole in Suwannee County, Florida. The department's Special Operations Team found the animal about 40 feet down.

First responders learned from the owners that the dog had been gone for over a week. The department said crews relied on specialized rescue equipment and techniques to send a rescuer down, lift the pet out, and get it back to the family.

In the department's social media post, officials described the rescue as both a tense operation and a success story.

Officials did not identify the sinkhole's location, explain how the dog got there, or say when the rescue happened.

Why does it matter?

Sinkholes are a known hazard in the Sunshine State. Specialized rescue teams are often trained to handle incidents involving confined spaces, collapses, and difficult extractions.

What are people saying?

"Suwannee County Fire Rescue was able to safely and successfully complete this rescue due to the continued support from Fire Chief Miller and the Suwannee County Commissioners, whose commitment to providing specialized equipment and training allows SCFR personnel to respond to unique emergencies such as this one," the agency wrote.

It added that the dog was without injury.

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