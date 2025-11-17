Hiker shares photo after making upsetting discovery in remote canyon: 'Terrible'

"I cannot think of any reason that anyone would think this is cool or funny."

People visit remote wildernesses to enjoy nature, escape from city life, and marvel at geological wonders — but insensitive graffiti from fellow humans can throw a wrench in those plans.

In a now-deleted post that went viral on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating community, a hiker shared an image of a slot canyon with graffiti that appeared to be etched in white chalk. The graffiti showed an arrow pointing to the narrow crevice with a frowning face and the words "GO ON A DIET!!!"

While the original post has been deleted, it has been aggregated on other subreddits and on Know Your Meme.

When people fail to heed the principles of "Leave No Trace" in outdoor areas, they can inhibit others' enjoyment of nature. Most hikers have encountered some unwelcome signs of human life in the wilderness, from piles of litter on hiking trails to spray-painted vandalism on a tree trunk.

As disappointing as the graffiti might be, it serves as a reminder to adhere to best practices when enjoying the outdoors. That means packing out all trash, observing wildlife at a distance, and leaving behind any natural or manmade artifacts you might find in the wilderness.

There will always be people who disrespect nature, but some of those who vandalize natural monuments might do so because they haven't fully thought through how their actions will affect both the landscape and the people who enjoy it. Gaining an awareness of environmental issues — and discussing them with friends and family — can help ensure that the people around you don't make the same mistakes.

While some Redditors viewed the slot canyon vandalism in the same vein as the ancient rock carvings called petroglyphs, it's important to remember that these federally protected artifacts hold cultural significance that graffiti does not.

"Vandalism makes it harder for visitors today to learn about and appreciate these fragile images from people who lived long ago," according to a blog post from the National Park Service. "Vandalism is also disrespectful of peoples who descended from the marks' makers. The markings are part of their ancestral culture and heritage."

Most commenters expressed their disappointment at the vandalism.

"I cannot think of any reason that anyone would think this is cool or funny," one commenter wrote.

"Terrible that people feel the need to put their mark on everything," another said. "From graffiti to carving into trees and rocks and litter. Nature should be respected."

