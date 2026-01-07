Homeowner shares adorable video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'Sweetest thing I've seen'

"So lovely to see."

This TikToker found a furry visitor testing out her backyard furniture.

A lucky homeowner peered out her window to see a sleeping fox on top of her backyard couch cushions. The homeowner, Mary Elizabeth (@ma.ry.elizabeth), shared an adorable video of the snoozing creature on TikTok.

"When the highlight of your day is coming downstairs to see if the fox is still sleeping under your garden furniture," she said.

The fox is curled up on a cushioned yard chair, just underneath a table. It's a cozy little spot and a sweet sight for the homeowner.

If you're looking to have precious moments like these in your own backyard, try upgrading your lawn with wildlife-friendly additions like native plants, bird feeders, bat houses, and water fountains.

Traditional grass lawns offer little to no shelter, food, or other benefits to wildlife, and their upkeep — weed killers and pesticides — can actually do a lot of harm, especially to pollinators.

Native plant lawns and gardens, on the other hand, do the opposite. Rewilding your yard will boost biodiversity, support pollinators, and shelter all sorts of local critters. They're low-maintenance, too, so you'll spend less time and money on lawn care than with a plain grass lawn.

Starting your own native garden can be as easy as sprinkling native wildflower seeds throughout your yard, switching to a native grass like clover or buffalo, or just letting your lawn do its own thing.

As your new native lawn grows, you might catch sight of some curious critters. One homeowner found a baby deer curled up in their native garden. Another gardener found a box turtle sunbathing in their bird bath.

Commenters on TikTok couldn't help but fall in love with the scene.

"This is the sweetest thing I've seen on here today," one user shared.

"That's the fox's now," another said. "So adorable."

"So lovely to see someone care but without bothering them. Thank you," a third viewer wrote.

