Tourist captures footage of rare 'skunk dolphin' swimming by his boat: 'I saw them approaching me'

While on an expedition in the South Atlantic Ocean, one tourist experienced a "playful" encounter with an elusive marine mammal.

As People reported, the tourist kept their camera rolling after spotting not one but four Commerson's dolphins, more commonly known as skunk dolphins.

While the name skunk dolphin may throw some people off, there isn't a scent-based defense mechanism associated with this mammal. The nickname comes from its distinct black-and-white patterning, with adults typically sporting black heads and flippers and a white torso.

According to Rich Brand, the tourist who captured the dolphins on camera, they were anything but defensive. As an expedition team member for the travel company Albatros and Polar Latitudes, Brand was very aware of the local ecosystem.

He noted that he was just off the coast of Saunders Island in the Falkland Islands when he spotted the pod.

"I saw them in the distance, and I knew they were in the area," Brand told People. "I pulled out my phone to capture them as I saw them approaching me."

Brand explained that this wasn't just a brief encounter. The skunk dolphins stuck around for about 30 minutes before heading off. And as Brand described, the dolphins appeared to be happy with the company.

"They are so curious and playful!" Brand added.

Despite the inquisitive nature of the skunk dolphins, a majority of wildlife tends to shy away from human contact. This can make documentation of population sizes and conservation efforts difficult.

Thankfully, the use of trail cameras can prove to be invaluable for conservation experts. They can provide non-invasive and constant monitoring of various animals and habitats, allowing researchers a better chance to observe elusive species and implement more effective conservation practices.

Acknowledging the rarity of interacting with such cheerful wildlife, Brand noted just how special the encounter was.

"It is always a treat to experience the wildlife in nature," Brand said.

