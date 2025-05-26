Visitors celebrate stunning comeback of major lake nearly three years after dramatic drop: 'It's a very busy lake'

"We're happy to see that normal lake depth."

For the first time in nearly three years, Skiatook Lake in Oklahoma has returned to its full conservation pool level — marking a major milestone for local businesses, outdoor enthusiasts, and the broader community.

"It's a very busy lake," said Hank Spencer, general manager of Cross Timbers Marina, according to CNN. "It's growing more and more traffic we see every day."

Skiatook's water level hit the official conservation mark of 714 feet on April 29 — thanks to steady rains that raised the lake by nearly a foot in just 14 hours, roughly the equivalent of flooding an area the size of the city of Jenks. It's the first time the lake has reached full capacity since June 2022.

While rainy weather that day kept some boats docked, marina staff were celebrating. With 640 boats, a busy restaurant, and hundreds of weekend visitors, Spencer said the lake's health directly impacts local business.

Beyond the economic lift, a full lake also brings emotional relief to locals and visitors. Access to water and nature supports mental well-being and offers a gathering space for families and communities — especially valuable after years of drought and uncertainty.

This water recovery also holds environmental significance. Full lake levels help support fish populations, bird habitats, and shoreline vegetation — restoring critical ecosystems and making the area more resilient in the face of climate pressures.

Similar lake revivals across the country — like full levels at Oregon's Detroit Lake and the recovery of Big Bear Lake in California — have brought hope and proof that conservation efforts, when supported by the right conditions, can make a visible difference.

The Army Corps of Engineers has yet to reopen the popular Tall Chief Cove beach, which remains closed due to earlier low water levels. But for now, the return of the water is a much-needed win.

"We're happy to see that normal lake depth and just ready and excited for business to come," said Spencer.

