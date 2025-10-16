Motorist shares video of upsetting trend on roadways: 'Despicable'

A video from Singapore has caught the internet's attention after showing a major roadway into the country littered with a banned form of trash.

A TikTok user (@pupala2177) shared a video showing disposable vape pens littering the Johor-Singapore Causeway, which connects the island nation to Malaysia, across the Strait of Johor.

In the video, you can see multiple disposable vapes and cartridges lying on the road, with several looking like they've already been run over.

The number of vapes in particular along this road isn't surprising; according to the BBC, Singapore adopted stricter laws and punishments for vaping in the country in August. If you're caught using or possessing vapes in Singapore, you face a fine of at least $390 and entrance into state-mandated rehabilitation. Vendors caught selling vapes face up to 20 years in prison and caning.

However, the problems this litter poses are vast. For starters, vapes pose a serious hazard to vehicles on the road. Stories of vape pens and parts of vapes puncturing tires abound, and they've even been known to melt the rubber on tires when run over.

Therein lies the second problem with vapes: when improperly disposed of, they become a massive environmental and fire risk.

Vapes are powered by lithium-ion batteries. When not disposed of correctly, those batteries can catch fire or even explode. On top of that, they contain materials like lead and mercury, which can leach into groundwater and soil, poisoning wildlife, plant life, and even people further down the food chain.

Commenters on a Reddit post about the video laid into the litterbugs.

"Another great example of first world country third world citizens," said one, to which another replied, "Yup, despicable."

"Gotta get one last puff in before they return to the motherland," said a third.

